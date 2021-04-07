What channel is Arsenal v Slavia Prague Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal will be looking for a good result when they face Slavia Prague in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie, after a disappointing weekend of Premier League football.

Advertisement

The Gunners lost 3-0 to Liverpool on Saturday, in what was Mikel Arteta’s 50th Premier League game in charge.

The Spaniard will hope the return of Europa League fixtures offers a reprieve from Arsenal’s inconsistent form over recent months.

However, the Londoners have reason to be positive ahead of the game, having remained unbeaten in eight previous matches against Czech sides, with seven wins from those encounters.

The Gunners previously hosted Slavia Prague at the Emirates in 2007, when they won with the remarkable score of 7-0, with Cesc Fàbregas, Theo Walcott, Alexander Hleb and Nicklas Bendtner among the goals.

has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Slavia Prague on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Arsenal v Slavia Prague on TV?

Arsenal v Slavia Prague will take place on Thursday 7th April 2021.

Check out our Europa League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Slavia Prague will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this gameweek including Granada v Man United, which kicks off at 8pm on Thursday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Slavia Prague on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Arsenal v Slavia Prague online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Arsenal v Slavia Prague team news

Arsenal: Kieran Tierney was withdrawn with a knee problem against Liverpool at the weekend, while David Luiz could miss the remainder of the season due to injury.

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe are doubts, but Granit Xhaka is expected to have recovered from an illness in time for the clash.

Slavia Prague: Goalkeeper Ondřej Kolář was injured badly, fracturing his skull, when the Czechs eliminated Rangers in the last round, and will therefore be unavailable.

Ondřej Kúdela and Simon Deli also look set to miss out, meaning Slavia could be short of options in the centre-back area.

Arsenal v Slavia Prague odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Arsenal (11/20) Draw (16/5) Slavia Prague (5/1)*

For all the latest Europa League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. . Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Slavia Prague

Thursday’s visitors to the Emirates have proved they are no pushovers, having eliminated Leicester and Rangers en route to the quarter-finals. However, anything other than an Arsenal win seems unlikely.

The quality and experience in the Gunners’ ranks should see them over the line, especially given Arsenal have won four of their five home games in Europe this term.

But with four sendings off in their last three games, there could be plenty of cards distributed in this first-leg meeting.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Slavia Prague (6/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.