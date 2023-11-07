Arsenal come into Wednesday's showdown on the back of their disappointing 1-0 defeat at Newcastle on Saturday night, with Anthony Gordon's goal proving the difference between the sides.

Arteta will demand a response from his team after two consecutive losses in the Carabao Cup and the Premier League.

Sevilla are still searching for their first Champions League win this season, and they're also struggling in La Liga, with Diego Alonso's side 14th in the table after winning just two of their 11 outings.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Sevilla on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Sevilla?

Arsenal v Sevilla will take place on Wednesday 8th November 2023.

Arsenal v Sevilla kick-off time

Arsenal v Sevilla will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Sevilla on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7pm.

How to live stream Arsenal v Sevilla online

Listen to Arsenal v Sevilla on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Arsenal v Sevilla odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Arsenal (3/10) Draw (9/2) Sevilla (9/1)*

