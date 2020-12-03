After slumping to yet another disappointing loss on domestic shores, Mikel Arteta's side will be looking bounce back immediately by securing passage to the next round.

Their Thursday night opponents have struggled for consistency on all fronts and currently lie in third in the Austrian Bundesliga.

However, with the battle for second in the group still very much alive, the Austrians will be hoping to cause an upset in London.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Rapid Vienna on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Rapid Vienna on TV?

Arsenal v Rapid Vienna will take place on Thursday 3rd December 2020.

Check out our Europa League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Rapid Vienna will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including LASK v Tottenham.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Rapid Vienna on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 8pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Arsenal v Rapid Vienna online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Arsenal v Rapid Vienna team news

Arsenal: Arteta could look to rotate some of his youngsters into the side in a bid to give his more established starters a break.

David Luiz is likely to miss out after his sickening clash of heads with Raul Jimenez at the weekend. Sead Kolisinac and Gabriel Martinelli remain sidelined.

Rapid Vienna: The Austrian outfit have been plagued by a number of long term injuries leaving their squad looking thin on the ground.

All eyes will be on top scorer Ercan Kara - who also has the most assists for the side - as he bids to work his magic against the Gunners.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Rapid Vienna

Arsenal snuck by Vienna in the away fixture but should be far more at ease with home comforts to look forward to.

While they have struggled to really string together a run of form domestically, they have been imperious on the European front.

Arteta will be hoping for a no-fuss, professional performance at the Emirates.

Our prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Rapid Vienna

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.