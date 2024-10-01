Arsenal are unbeaten so far this season and they come into Tuesday's clash on the back of their 4-2 win against Leicester on Saturday. The scoreline was 2-2 until the 94th minute when Wilfred Ndidi's own goal and Kai Havertz's 99th-minute strike secured all three points.

The Gunners, who were knocked out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals last season, are desperate to win the competition for the first time in the club's history – and a convincing win against PSG would be a statement of intent.

PSG, who beat Girona 1-0 in their first Champions League game thanks to a 90th minute own goal, are unbeaten so far this season to leave them top of Ligue 1.

Bradley Barcola has netted six times in six league appearances this campaign to help fill the void left by Kylian Mbappé.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v PSG on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v PSG?

Arsenal v PSG will take place on Tuesday 1st October 2024.

Arsenal v PSG kick-off time

Arsenal v PSG will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v PSG on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 6:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch all of the Premier League action with the trial, or tune in for documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal or Rooney.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

How to live stream Arsenal v PSG online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Listen to Arsenal v PSG on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live AND talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.