What channel is Arsenal v Olympiacos Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal will hope to continue their excellent recent form when they host Olympiacos in the second leg of their last-16 Europa League clash.

The Gunners lead 3-1 from the previous meeting in the last set of Europa League fixtures, with Martin Odegaard, Gabriel and Mohamed Elneny netting for the Gunners.

That result, and the 2-1 victory over Tottenham at the weekend, mean Arsenal have won four of their last five and are heavy favourites to progress to the next round.

As for Olympiacos, who eliminated PSV Eindhoven in the last round, they wrapped up the Greece season with a 3-1 win against Larissa over the weekend and will still believe they can progress to the quarter-finals.

Former Gunner Sokratis is also in line for a return to the Emirates after he left the north London club in January.

When is Arsenal v Olympiacos on TV?

Arsenal v Olympiacos will take place on Thursday 18th March 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Olympiacos will kick off at 5:55pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including AC Milan v Man Utd, which kicks off at 8pm on Thursday.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Olympiacos on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport from 5:30pm.

How to live stream Arsenal v Olympiacos online

Arsenal v Olympiacos team news

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta confirmed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is available for selection again after he was dropped for the win over Tottenham due to disciplinary reasons.

On the other hand, Bukayo Saka may not be fit after coming off in the north London derby with a hamstring injury, but he is the only doubt for the game.

Olympiacos: Ruben Semedo, Ousseynou Ba, Marios Vrousai and Avraam Papadopoulos will miss out through injury.

Youssef El Arabi is certainly the danger man for the visitors and has scored 22 from 35 games in all competitions this season.

Arsenal v Olympiacos odds

Our prediction: Arsenal v Olympiacos

Arsenal are finding their form at a good time as we approach the last two months of the season, and they will fancy their chances in this one.

However, Olympiacos are certainly no pushovers. They won the Greek top flight at a canter, were in the Champions League this season and have aside packed full of European experience.

Arsenal will most probably progress to the next round, especially given their advantage from the first leg, but don’t rule out Olympiacos getting a result at the Emirates.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Olympiacos (18/1 at bet365)

