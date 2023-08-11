Arsenal finished five points behind Pep Guardiola's side in last season's title race and the north London club have splashed the cash in the summer transfer window in a bid to snatch the Premier League crown, with more than £200million being spent on Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurriën Timber.

Nottingham Forest managed to maintain their Premier League status despite being the worst travellers in 2022/23, claiming just eight points from 19 games on the road, and this trip to the Emirates Stadium looks set to be a tough opener.

Arsenal ran out 5-0 winners in last season's corresponding fixture and a similar result would represent the perfect start to a campaign that Arteta hopes will end with the title in the bag.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Nottingham Forest?

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest will take place on Saturday 12th August 2023.

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Nottingham Forest on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 11am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Arsenal v Nottingham Forest online

You can watch the match with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass, which includes TNT Sport, without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the TNT Sports website or TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Arsenal v Nottingham Forest on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Arsenal (2/11) Draw (6/1) Nottingham Forest (14/1)*

