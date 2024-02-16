The visitors are one place and four points behind Arsenal in the WSL table, so a title charge is highly unlikely, although they will be eager to secure all three points in their bid to seal a top three finish and qualification for next season's Champions League.

United will look to Nikita Parris, surprisingly left out of Sarina Wiegman's squad for England's upcoming international friendlies, to continue her red-hot form after bagging braces in their last two league wins.

The points were shared in last October's reverse fixture, as Leah Galton and Melvine Malard goals were sandwiched by Stina Blackstenius's effort before Arsenal's Cloé Lacasse hit an equaliser at the death.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Man Utd?

Arsenal v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 17th February 2024.

Arsenal v Man Utd kick-off time

Arsenal v Man Utd will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 12pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Arsenal v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Arsenal v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

