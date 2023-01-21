The Gunners are deservedly top of the table, though Man City will get a chance to cut their lead as they play Wolves in the early game on Sunday afternoon, and though Erik ten Hag's project is not as far along as Mikel Arteta's, there can be no denying that Man Utd are on the rise under the Dutch coach.

It's been some time since an Arsenal v Manchester United clash had a direct impact on the Premier League title race but you get the feeling Sunday's meeting in north London could be a pivotal moment in the 2022/23 campaign.

Talk of a Red Devils title charge is far too premature but Arsenal will not take the visitors lightly as they look for revenge after their defeat at Old Trafford in September.

That said, Wednesday evening's game against Crystal Palace could barely have gone worse for Man Utd as they conceded a late equaliser at Selhurst Park and Casemiro was given a booking that means he will be suspended for Sunday's game.

That double blow has taken the wind out of United's sails ahead of Sunday's trip to the Emirates, where their hosts are yet to be beaten in a league game this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Man Utd on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Arsenal v Man Utd?

Arsenal v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 22nd January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Man Utd kick-off time

Arsenal v Man Utd will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Arsenal v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Arsenal v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Arsenal (4/5) Draw (14/5) Man Utd (16/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Arsenal v Man Utd prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Arsenal v Man Utd predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.