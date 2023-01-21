That booking will have been celebrated wildly in the red part of north London as it leaves them as significant favourites in what could prove to be a pivotal game in the title race.

Manchester United's hopes of handing Arsenal a first Premier League defeat at the Emirates this season took a massive blow on Wednesday night as Casemiro was ruled out of the game due to an 80th-minute yellow card against Crystal Palace.

With tough games against giant killers Brentford and title rivals Man City coming up in the next few weeks, a win on Sunday would be a massive result and see the league leaders widen the gap again at the top of the table.

It's far too early to talk of a Man Utd title charge but they would dearly love to spoil the Gunners' party and were in fantastic form up until their midweek slip-up at Selhurst Park – winning nine games on the bounce.

Erik ten Hag has got the fans believing that the Old Trafford outfit are on their way back and will demand a response from his side when they travel to north London this weekend.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Arsenal v Man Utd.

When is Arsenal v Man Utd?

Arsenal v Man Utd will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 22nd January 2023.

Arsenal v Man Utd team news

Arsenal predicted line-up: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Man Utd predicted line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Arsenal v Man Utd prediction

It cannot be underestimated how big of a blow Casemiro's absence will be for Man Utd on Sunday and his suspension tips the balance in Arsenal's favour fairly significantly.

Yes, the Red Devils won without him in the starting XI in September but he has emerged as arguably their best and most influential player since so he will be sorely missed against a Gunners midfield that have been firing on all cylinders recently.

The Brazilian's absence is likely to change Ten Hag's game plan and it would not be a surprise to see the visitors look to hurt Arsenal on the break as they did at Old Trafford in September.

That approach may not be quite as successful this time around.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Man Utd (14/1 at bet365)

Arsenal v Man Utd odds

Arsenal (4/5) Draw (14/5) Man Utd (16/5)*

