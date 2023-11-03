They'll be without key defender Alex Greenwood after she was stretchered off with a head injury on England duty, but Gareth Taylor has plenty of talent in his ranks.

Sunday's hosts have not had quite as fast a start, and are yet to really reach top gear - despite taking seven points from three games since their opening-day defeat to Liverpool.

They now have forward Vivianne Miedema back fit after 11 months sidelined due to injury, however, in what is a massive boost to their hopes for 2023/24.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Man City on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Man City?

Arsenal v Man City will take place on Sunday 5th November 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Man City kick-off time

Arsenal v Man City will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Man City on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 12:15pm.

How to live stream Arsenal v Man City online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

