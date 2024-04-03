With the Reds not playing until Thursday evening, Mikel Arteta's side can pile the pressure back on their title rivals by beating Luton. They are heavy favourites to do so but will be wary of underestimating the Hatters as they needed Declan Rice's 96th-minute winner to secure the three points at Kenilworth Road in December.

Rob Edwards's team were tipped as relegation favourites before the season but their survival hopes are very much alive with eight games left to play – they're the highest placed of the three sides that were promoted from the Championship last term and are only behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest on goal difference.

Luton have not shied away from going toe-to-toe with the Premier League's bigger sides and gave Tottenham a scare on the weekend but will be wary of becoming 2023/24's nearly men as losing by narrow margins has become an all too frequent occurrence.

Arsenal v Luton on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Luton?

Arsenal v Luton will take place on Wednesday 3rd April 2024.

Arsenal v Luton kick-off time

Arsenal v Luton will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Luton on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 6:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Arsenal v Luton online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Arsenal v Luton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Arsenal v Luton in the USA

You can watch Arsenal v Luton live on FuboTV at 1:30pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Arsenal v Luton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Arsenal (1/10) Draw (9/1) Luton (18/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

