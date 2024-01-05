With a Carabao Cup semi-final against Fulham on Wednesday to consider, Jurgen Klopp will have some selection decisions to make and it would be no surprise to see him give opportunities to a few youngsters.

Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, will be tempted to name a full-strength side as the Gunners aren't back in action in the Premier League until 21st January.

It's usually the David v Goliath games that fans are looking out for on FA Cup third round weekend but we could be set for a thriller at the Emirates on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Liverpool on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Arsenal v Liverpool?

Arsenal v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 7th January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Liverpool kick-off time

Arsenal v Liverpool will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Liverpool on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 4pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Arsenal v Liverpool online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Arsenal v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Arsenal v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Arsenal (21/20) Draw (13/5) Liverpool (5/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.