Mikel Arteta's team signed off for the recent international break with a 4-1 demolition job of Crystal Palace to make it six wins on the spin.

Arsenal pick up their Premier League title charge by hosting relegation-threatened Leeds at the Emirates Stadium this weekend.

That fine run of form has the Gunners sitting eight points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, although they have played one game more than their title rivals.

Leeds are generating some momentum under new boss Javi Gracia and a fine counter-attacking display was rewarded with a 4-2 win at relegation rivals Wolves before the latest break.

The Whites are two points clear of the drop zone in 14th and any form of positive result would be a welcome boost to their survival bid.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Leeds?

Arsenal v Leeds will take place on Saturday 1st April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Leeds kick-off time

Arsenal v Leeds will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Leeds on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there an Arsenal v Leeds live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Arsenal v Leeds on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Arsenal v Leeds odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Arsenal (TBC) Draw (TBC) Leeds (TBC)*

Arsenal v Leeds prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Arsenal v Leeds predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

