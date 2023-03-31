A back problem forced William Saliba to miss France's fixtures during the international break, Thomas Partey was left on the bench for Ghana's African Cup of Nations qualification clash against Angola as a precaution, while Kieran Tierney was substituted during Scotland's win over Spain after a challenge from Rodri.

Mikel Arteta has a number of injury concerns as title hopefuls Arsenal return to Premier League action against Leeds.

Takehiro Tomiyasu will miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery, but Arteta is hoping Eddie Nketiah can return sooner rather than later from an ankle injury.

Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury sustained before the international break.

Adams, 24, is joined in the treatment room by Max Wober and Wilfried Gnonto, who sustained thigh muscle and ankle injuries respectively while on international duty.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Arsenal v Leeds.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Arsenal v Leeds?

Arsenal v Leeds will kick off at 3pm on Saturday 1st April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Leeds team news

Arsenal predicted line-up: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Jorginho; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard; Martinelli

Leeds predicted line-up: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Struijk; Firpo; Roca, McKennie; Harrison, Aaronson, Summerville; Bamford

Arsenal v Leeds prediction

Arsenal are on a roll and the international break is unlikely to blunt their progress.

The Gunners have won 11 of their 14 games at home and boast one of the league's most in-form players in Bukayo Saka, who should have a field day against Leeds's leaky defence.

Saka scored the only goal of the game when the two teams met at Elland Road earlier in the campaign and is fancied to bag once again.

Leeds gave up plenty of chances in the 4-2 win at Wolves and will need to tighten up at the back if they are to stand any chance of leaving with a positive result.

Our prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Leeds (8/1 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Arsenal v Leeds odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Arsenal (TBC) Draw (TBC) Leeds (TBC)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.