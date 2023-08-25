Mikel Arteta will be forced into at least one change to his starting XI after versatile defender Takehiro Tomiyasu was controversially sent off for receiving two yellow cards in the success at Selhurst Park.

Fulham boss Marco Silva will also have to shuffle his pack at the back as centre-half Tim Ream is also suspended after picking up a soft second yellow card in last Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat to Brentford.

The Whites, who have three points on the board thanks to their opening-day victory at Everton, need to make a number of new signings before the transfer window slams shuts on Friday 1st September - including a striker, following the sale of Aleksandar Mitrović.

When is Arsenal v Fulham?

Arsenal v Fulham will take place on Saturday 26th August 2023.

Arsenal v Fulham kick-off time

Arsenal v Fulham will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Fulham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

How to live stream Arsenal v Fulham online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Listen to Arsenal v Fulham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Arsenal v Fulham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Arsenal (1/5) Draw (6/1) Fulham (12/1)*

