Jonas Eidevall's side drew 2-2 with title rivals Man City in their season opener and then beat Leicester 1-0 last weekend – with Frida Maanum scoring her second goal in two games.

They now turn their attention to the visit of Everton, who are only above the bottom of the table on goal difference after a testing start to the season followed an uncertain summer when investment was lacking.

They lost 4-0 to Brighton in a disastrous opener but looked much improved in last weekend's narrow defeat against Man Utd, which should be a warning to Arsenal not to underestimate them.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Everton on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Everton?

Arsenal v Everton will take place on Sunday 6th October 2024.

Arsenal v Everton kick-off time

Arsenal v Everton will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on the Women's Super League YouTube channel, which can be streamed on smart TVs.

How to live stream Arsenal v Everton online

The game will be streamed live on the Women’s Super League YouTube channel.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

