Arsenal's hopes of winning their first Premier League title in 20 years rely on them beating the Toffees and West Ham taking points off Man City at the Etihad.

A draw would be enough for the Gunners, but even that feels like a long shot.

Having secured their top-flight survival already, Sean Dyche and co would love nothing more than to spoil the party at the Emirates.

Takeover talk rumbles on at Goodison Park, and Dyche will be keen to show any prospective owners that he is the right man to take the club forward by stretching their unbeaten run to six games to finish the 2023/24 campaign with a flourish.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Everton on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Everton?

Arsenal v Everton will take place on Sunday 19th May 2024.

Arsenal v Everton kick-off time

Arsenal v Everton will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Everton on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 3pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Arsenal v Everton online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Arsenal v Everton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Arsenal v Everton in the USA

You can watch Arsenal v Everton live on FuboTV and Peacock at 11am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

