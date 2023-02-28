The Gunners have a slender advantage at the top of the table and Mikel Arteta will be eager to make the most of his team's game in hand on their title rivals.

Arsenal will move five points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League title race if they beat Everton at the Emirates Stadium.

Eddie Nketiah dropped to the bench for the first time since the World Cup in last Saturday's 1-0 win at Leicester and he could be out of the XI once again after his replacement, Gabriel Martinelli, scored the only goal of the game.

Everton's survival hopes took a hit at the weekend as a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa saw Sean Dyche's side drop back into the relegation zone.

The Toffees are the Premier League's lowest scorers with just 17 goals in 24 games, although one of those - a James Tarkowski header - was enough to secure all three points when the two teams met at Goodison Park at the start of February.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Everton on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Everton?

Arsenal v Everton will take place on Wednesday 1st March 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Everton kick-off time

Arsenal v Everton will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Everton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there an Arsenal v Everton live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Arsenal v Everton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Arsenal v Everton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Arsenal (1/3) Draw (15/4) Everton (9/1)*

Arsenal v Everton prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Arsenal v Everton predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

