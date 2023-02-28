The Gunners head into the match hoping to increase their two-point lead at the top of the table and seeking revenge for a 1-0 defeat to the Toffees in the reverse fixture.

Arsenal will bid to make the most of their game in hand on Premier League title rivals Manchester City when they host Everton under the Wednesday night lights.

James Tarkowski headed home the only goal of the game when the two teams met at Goodison Park in early February, although Sean Dyche's side find themselves back in the relegation zone after losing to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta faces a selection dilemma in the middle of the park after Thomas Partey returned from injury as a substitute in last Saturday's 1-0 win at Leicester.

Gunners forward Eddie Nketiah will also be hoping to earn a place in the starting line-up after dropping to the bench at the King Power Stadium, although Gabriel Martinelli made the most of his recall by netting against the Foxes.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Arsenal v Everton.

When is Arsenal v Everton?

Arsenal v Everton will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 1st March 2023.

Arsenal v Everton team news

Arsenal predicted line-up: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Trossard

Everton predicted line-up: Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko; Gueye, Doucoure, Onana; Iwobi, Maupay, McNeil

Arsenal v Everton prediction

A meeting between one of the league's best home teams and one of the worst away teams means this should be a straightforward three points for Mikel Arteta's title chasers.

Everton have tightened up at the back in recent weeks but Arsenal should confidently play on the front foot and create enough chances for the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka to finish off.

Sean Dyche is getting more of a tune out of the Toffees than his predecessor but two goals in four games underlines Everton's lack of attacking options which threatens to undermine their survival hopes.

There is also the troubling matter of their wretched record at the Emirates Stadium, having lost nine of their last 12 league matches at Arsenal's home ground.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Everton (11/2 at bet365)

