For the Irishmen, a trip to the Emirates is a fairy tale trip but the Gunners will be in no mood to be hand out any favours.

After narrowly scraping by Rapid Wien last week, Arsenal will be hoping for an entirely more comfortable evening when the visitors roll into town.

For Dundalk, there is nothing to lose. They will be desperate to have a go at their illustrious opponents in what could be the biggest game in the history of the club.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Dundalk on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Dundalk on TV?

Arsenal v Dundalk will take place on Thursday 29th October 2020.

Check out our Europa League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Dundalk will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including AEK Athens v Leicester City.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Dundalk on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 HD and Ultimate from 8pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Arsenal v Dundalk online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Arsenal v Dundalk team news

Arsenal: David Luiz limped off during the defeat to Leicester at the weekend and will need to be assessed ahead of the tie.

With a massive clash against Man Utd lurking on the Premier League horizon, Mikel Arteta could choose to shuffle his pack.

Dundalk: The Irish side boast a clean bill of health across their entire squad ahead of the trip to London.

You can imagine that each and every member of that squad will be desperate to play at the Emirates, which could lead to some fierce competition in training this week.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Dundalk

While Dundalk's plucky European surge has captured the heart of many a football fan, a trip to the Emirates may be a bridge too far.

Arsenal will see the clash as a golden opportunity to restore much needed confidence and will be eyeing up a big win.

It would take a brave man to bet against Arsenal here. Don't hold out too much hope for an upset.

Our prediction: Arsenal 4-0 Dundalk

