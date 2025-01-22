That result has seen them fall further behind in the Premier League title race, while they have also exited the FA Cup and suffered a damaging Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg defeat this month.

Shifting their focus back to Europe should give Mikel Arteta's side the boost they need.

They sit third in the table and know that winning their final two games – at home on Wednesday and away at struggling Girona next week – will guarantee them a top-eight finish, which means avoiding the play-off round and heading straight to the round of 16.

They will be the heavy favourites against Dinamo Zagreb, who are having a disappointing season in the Croatian top tier and are in danger of missing out on the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Visiting European sides have found the Emirates a tough place to come in recent years – with the Gunners winning 14 and losing just one of their last 18 home games in continental competitions.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Dinamo Zagreb on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Dinamo Zagreb?

Arsenal v Dinamo Zagreb will take place on Wednesday 22nd January 2025.

Arsenal v Dinamo Zagreb kick-off time

Arsenal v Dinamo Zagreb will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Dinamo Zagreb on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Arsenal v Dinamo Zagreb online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Arsenal v Dinamo Zagreb on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

