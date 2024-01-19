Injuries won't help their cause, as there are question marks over Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, while Thomas Partey, Fabio Vieira and Jurrien Timber are all longer-term absentees.

The good news is that the visitors head across London in poor form themselves.

Palace may have beaten Brentford 3-1 last time out in the league, but that was their first win since 4th November – a run that has seen them sucked back towards the bottom three.

Pressure is building on Roy Hodgson as a result, and the experienced coach was not aided by his side's damp defeat to Everton in the FA Cup on Wednesday night.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Crystal Palace?

Arsenal v Crystal Palace will take place on Saturday 20th January 2024.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Arsenal v Crystal Palace will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Crystal Palace on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 11am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Arsenal v Crystal Palace online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Arsenal v Crystal Palace on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Arsenal v Crystal Palace in the USA

You can watch Arsenal v Crystal Palace live on FuboTV at 7:30am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace odds

