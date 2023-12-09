But Sunday's game will be a stern test as second-place Arsenal look the most likely to deny them what would be a fifth WSL title in a row.

The Gunners have put a shaky start behind them and were outstanding themselves last month. Jonas Eidevall's side scored 14 goals and conceded just three as they took 12 points from four games, which included a 2-1 victory over Man City.

Sunday's game feels like a big one. An Arsenal win would move them level on points with the visitors, cracking the title race open, while defeat would leave them six back, which even at this stage feels like a big gap.

How to watch Arsenal v Chelsea on TV and online

When is Arsenal v Chelsea?

Arsenal v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 10th December 2023.

Arsenal v Chelsea kick-off time

Arsenal v Chelsea will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Chelsea on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 12:15pm.

How to live stream Arsenal v Chelsea online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Arsenal v Chelsea odds

