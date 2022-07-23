The pair have seen a huge amount of each other over the years and will both hope to challenge the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table in 2022/23.

Arsenal and Chelsea round off their pre-season tours of the United States with a meeting in the Florida Cup final in Orlando on Saturday evening (or the early hours of Sunday morning if you're watching from the UK).

Chelsea look the more likely club to do so, having finished third last season, but the arrival of Gabriel Jesus and his fast start in pre-season has injected fresh belief into the Gunners' fanbase.

When these two sides next meet – at Stamford Bridge on Saturday 5th November – we should know a lot more about what we can realistically expect from them in 2022/23 but Saturday's game in Orlando will be a useful gauge of how far along they are in their preparations for the new season.

Pre-season is not about results but neither of the two London rivals will want to end their stay in the US with a defeat.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Chelsea?

Arsenal v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 24th July 2022 at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Chelsea will kick off at 1am.

There's plenty of pre-season action coming up this month. Check out our full Arsenal and Chelsea guides for all the details about their upcoming fixtures.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Chelsea on?

The game will not be on TV but Gunners fans will be able to watch it live on Arsenal.com and the Arsenal app while there will also be live coverage for Blues supporters on the club website and via the 5th Stand app – as with all of the respective clubs' pre-season fixtures.

How to live stream Arsenal v Chelsea online

You can also live stream the match on the respective club websites or apps using a range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

