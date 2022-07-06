It's a new era for Chelsea as Todd Boehly has replaced Roman Abramovich as the club's owner but Thomas Tuchel remains the man at the helm.

The opening weekend of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign is now around a month away, with the 44-day mid-season break due to the 2022 Qatar World Cup meaning the top flight kicks off a week earlier.

His Blues bagged a third-place finish last season and will be hoping to close the gap on the top two in 2022/23 but as we've seen in recent years, that is easier said than done.

The German coach is something of a perfectionist and will no doubt have his side working hard in the coming months to ensure they're prepared for their season opener against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday 6th August.

With Boehly now the owner, it's no surprise that Chelsea's pre-season schedule takes them across to the United States for the first time since 2019 – starting with a training camp in LA ahead of three fixtures played across the country.

Chelsea pre-season fixtures: Dates and times

All UK time. Live coverage on ChelseaFC.com. More details below.

Sunday 17th July

Chelsea v Club America (3am) - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Thursday 21st July

Chelsea v Charlotte FC (12am) - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Saturday 23rd July

Arsenal v Chelsea (8pm) - Camping World Stadium, Orlando

How to watch Chelsea pre-season on TV

Luckily for Chelsea supporters, all three games will be broadcast live and exclusively on the club website and via the 5th Stand app.

It is not just UK-based fans that can make the most of this, with the games also shown on Chelsea's platforms for free in Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Japan, Thailand, Myanmar, Singapore and across 40 other European and Asian countries.

