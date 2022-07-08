Due to the 2022 Qatar World Cup and subsequent 44-day winter break, the Premier League starts on the first weekend of August, meaning we are now around a month away from the 2022/23 curtain-raiser.

Last season may have finished frustratingly for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal but that will do little to dim the excitement for the start of the new campaign among fans of the north London club – particularly given some of the impressive business done in the transfer market already.

With Gabriel Jesus, Fábio Vieira, Matt Turner, and Marquinhos all joining the Gunners' ranks, there will be optimism that this is the year they can return to the Champions League.

Arsenal's preparations for the new campaign will take flight in the coming weeks with a pre-season schedule that includes a brief stop in Germany before a trip to the US and a one-off friendly at the Emirates at the end of July.

The race for the top four is looking more competitive than ever this season and the work that gets done over the next month could prove vital by the time May rolls around.

Arsenal pre-season fixtures: Dates and times

Friday 8th July

FC Nurnberg v Arsenal (4:30pm) - Max-Morlock-Stadion

Sunday 17th July

Everton v Arsenal (12am) - M&T Bank Stadium

Thursday 21st July

Orlando City v Arsenal (12:30am) - Exploria Stadium

Saturday 23rd July

Chelsea v Arsenal (1am) - Camping World Stadium

Saturday 30th July

Arsenal v Sevilla (12:30pm) - Emirates Stadium

How to watch Arsenal pre-season on TV

Fans will be able to watch the whole of Arsenal's pre-season schedule live on Arsenal.com and the Arsenal app.

The games will be available on a pay-per-view basis, costing £5.99 each for UK viewers, and will include matchday coverage and analysis.

Some restrictions do apply for the Arsenal.com coverage. The Gunners' opener against Nurnberg will not be available for viewers in Germany while their clashes against Orlando and Chelsea will only be available in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Japan, China, and Thailand, and the tie with Sevilla at the Emirates will be unavailable in Spain.

