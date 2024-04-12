Arsenal can cut the gap on WSL leaders Man City to six points and move to within three of second-place Chelsea with a win over the Robins, which would keep their slim title hopes alive.

They'll be heavy favourites to do so, as Bristol City are on course for their second relegation in four seasons.

The South West club won promotion and the Women's Championship title last term but have struggled to adapt to life in the top flight – winning just once all season.

The Robins are already seven points adrift at the bottom of the WSL, and there has been little in recent weeks to suggest they're likely to turn things around.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Bristol City on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Bristol City?

Arsenal v Bristol City will take place on Sunday 14th April 2024.

Arsenal v Bristol City kick-off time

Arsenal v Bristol City will kick off at 6:45pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Bristol City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 6:30pm and Premier League from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Arsenal v Bristol City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Arsenal v Bristol City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Arsenal (1/25) Draw (10/1) Bristol City (25/1)*

