The defeat to title rivals Man City midway through February looks to have been exactly what the Gunners needed as they've won three games on the bounce since – scoring nine times and conceding just twice – and can make it nine points in a week at the Emirates on Saturday.

Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points with a 4-0 win over Everton on Wednesday evening and now turn their attention to this weekend's visit from Bournemouth.

They cruised to a 3-0 victory against the Cherries in the reverse fixture at the Vitality Stadium and will hope for as simple an afternoon this time around.

Bar Jefferson Lerma's 83rd-minute goal, Bournemouth weren't really able to lay a glove on Man City last weekend and Gary O'Neill will want his side to cause more problems for the league leaders.

A defeat could see them end the weekend bottom of the Premier League while a shock victory would likely see them climb out of the relegation zone entirely – such is the tightness of the race for survival.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Bournemouth on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Bournemouth?

Arsenal v Bournemouth will take place on Saturday 4th March 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Bournemouth kick-off time

Arsenal v Bournemouth will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Bournemouth on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Arsenal v Bournemouth online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Arsenal v Bournemouth on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Arsenal v Bournemouth odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Arsenal (1/5) Draw (6/1) Bournemouth (12/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Arsenal v Bournemouth prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Arsenal v Bournemouth predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

