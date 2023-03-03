The defeat to their Premier League title rivals midway through last month looked to have blown the race wide open but Mikel Arteta's side have been ruthless since – winning three on the bounce to take back top spot and then stretch their lead to five points.

Arsenal can make it four wins in four since their defeat to Man City when they host relegation-threatened Bournemouth at the Emirates on Saturday.

Wednesday's 4-0 victory over Everton was the most comfortable of the lot and will mean they're oozing with confidence ahead of this weekend's clash.

Bournemouth will recognise that, though every point is vital in a relegation battle, their fate is not likely to be sealed by this trip to the Emirates or the recent 4-1 defeat at the hands of Man City.

This represents something of a free hit for Gary O'Neill's side, which may mean he moves away from the back five that left them far too passive against the Citizens last weekend.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Arsenal v Bournemouth.

When is Arsenal v Bournemouth?

Arsenal v Bournemouth will kick off at 3pm on Saturday 4th March 2023.

Arsenal v Bournemouth team news

Arsenal predicted line-up: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Trossard

Bournemouth predicted line-up: Neto; Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura; Ouattara, Lerma, Billing, Semenyo; Traore; Solanke

Arsenal v Bournemouth prediction

Arsenal are in high spirits right now and it's hard to see Bournemouth putting an end to that.

They weren't really able to get close to Man City last weekend and it is likely to be the same story at the Emirates on Saturday.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are in fine form at the moment and will fancy the chance to add to their already impressive goal tallies for 2022/23.

The difference in quality was all too clear to see back at the Vitality Stadium in August and that could well be the case once again.

Our prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth (14/1 at bet365)

Arsenal v Bournemouth odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Arsenal (1/5) Draw (6/1) Bournemouth (12/1)*

