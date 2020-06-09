A restart may be exactly what his players needed to rest, recover and refocus ahead of the final charge.

Fixtures have now been confirmed for Arsenal's upcoming games and we'll continue to update the list as and when new matches are locked in place.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Arsenal's 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Arsenal fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

Wednesday 17th June

Man City v Arsenal (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 20th June

Brighton v Arsenal (3:00pm) BT Sport

Thursday 25th June

Southampton v Arsenal (6:00pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1st July

Arsenal v Norwich (6:00pm) BT Sport

Saturday 4th July

Wolves v Arsenal (3:00pm)

Wednesday 8th July

Arsenal v Leicester (8:00pm)

Saturday 11th July

Tottenham v Arsenal (3:00pm)

Wednesday 15th July

Arsenal v Liverpool (8:00pm)

Saturday 18th July

Aston Villa v Arsenal (3:00pm)

Sunday 26th July

Arsenal v Watford (3:00pm)

Watch Arsenal on TV and live stream

All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.

Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky's games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.

For all the latest details on how to watch Arsenal, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.

Arsenal kit 2019/20

Official images of the new Arsenal kits were revealed over the summer - and the kits are a throw-back to the style of the late 1980s.

The iconic Arsenal red remains on the home shirt, while the away shirt is yellow. Adidas have certainly caught the eye as Arsenal's new kit manufacturers.

Check out the three Arsenal kits here!

Arsenal transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Gabriel Martinelli (Ituano) – Undisclosed

(Ituano) – Undisclosed Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) – Loan

(Real Madrid) – Loan William Saliba (St Etienne) – £27m

(St Etienne) – £27m Nicolas Pepe (Lille) – £72m

(Lille) – £72m Kieran Tierney (Celtic) – £24m

(Celtic) – £24m David Luiz (Chelsea) – £8m

(Chelsea) – £8m Pablo Mari (Flamengo) – Loan + £4.5m fee

(Flamengo) – Loan + £4.5m fee Cedric Soares (Southampton) – Loan

OUT

Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) – Free transfer

(Juventus) – Free transfer Petr Cech – Retired

– Retired Danny Welbeck – Released

– Released Stephan Lichtsteiner – Released

– Released Cohen Bramall (Colchester United) – Free

(Colchester United) – Free William Saliba (St Etienne) – Loan

(St Etienne) – Loan Mohamed Elneny (Besiktas) – Loan

(Besiktas) – Loan Krystian Bielik (Derby) – £7.3m

(Derby) – £7.3m David Ospina (Napoli) – £3.1m

(Napoli) – £3.1m Alex Iwobi (Everton) – £27.3m

(Everton) – £27.3m Laurent Koscielny (Bordeaux) – £4.5m

(Bordeaux) – £4.5m Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) – Loan + £2.7m fee

(Roma) – Loan + £2.7m fee Carl Jenkinson (Nottingham Forest) – £2m

(Nottingham Forest) – £2m Takuma Asano (Partizan) – £900k

(Partizan) – £900k Nacho Monreal (Real Sociedad) – £225k

(Real Sociedad) – £225k Konstantinos Mavropanos (FC Nuremberg) – Loan

(FC Nuremberg) – Loan Dejan Iliev (Jagiellona) – Loan

Arsenal stadium facts

Name: The Emirates

Capacity: 60,260

Location: London

Year opened: 2006

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards