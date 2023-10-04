The Europa League had proven a rare respite for Beale, with Rangers beating Real Betis 1-0 in their Group C opener, and Davis will be looking to continue that on Thursday while the search for a new permanent boss goes on.

The hosts are in a rough patch of form themselves - having lost four on the bounce and been beaten 3-2 by Sparta Prague in their first group stage match.

A manager's departure so often inspires a response from the players and Davis should have no trouble rallying a dressing room he has long been a part of - so it would be no surprise to see Rangers maintain their 100% record in Group C.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aris Limassol v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Aris Limassol v Rangers?

Aris Limassol v Rangers will take place on Thursday 5th October 2023.

Aris Limassol v Rangers kick-off time

Aris Limassol v Rangers will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Aris Limassol v Rangers on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 5pm.

How to live stream Aris Limassol v Rangers online

Listen to Aris Limassol v Rangers on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland Extra.

BBC Radio Scotland Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Aris Limassol v Rangers odds

