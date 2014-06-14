The match should be an early opportunity to analyse Argentina's incredible attacking potential, led, of course, by Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

BBC football pundit and former England international Danny Mills reminds us that Messi has yet to truly make his mark on an international tournament.

"After an injury-affected season he has to light up this year’s World Cup," he says. "Then we can safely call him the world’s greatest – possibly even the greatest there’s ever been. Seven magic games are all it takes." Read Mills's full match preview here, or click through to our quick guide to Group F here.

