Nickname: La Albiceleste

Manager: Alejandro Sabella

Captain: Lionel Messi

FIFA ranking: 7

Strengths

All-out firepower – that almighty front three of Messi, Higuain and Aguero scored a combined 86 goals for their clubs last season.

Weaknesses

If you want to hurt them, get your wide men in the game – the Argentinians are all at sea when it comes to defending crosses and set-pieces.

Star man

Lionel Messi 26: Leo missed two months of last season with injury – but that’s worked perfectly for Argentina, as that break makes him fresher than most of his rivals.

2014 squad lowdown

Most capped: Javier Mascherano, 96 caps

Top scorer: Lionel Messi, 37 goals

Most represented club: Man. City, Inter Milan – 3 players

Likely formation: 4-3-3 (4-1-4-1, 4-1-3-2)

BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA

Formation: 4-4-2 (4-1-3-2)

Playing style: Attacking

Strengths: Technique and forward play

Weaknesses: An unorganised midfield

Star man: Edin Dzeko – he scored a third of their goals in qualifying

IRAN

Formation: 4-3-3 (4-2-3-1)

Playing style: Counter-attacking

Strengths: They’re in good form

Weaknesses: An inexperienced keeper

Star man: Fulham man man Ashkan Dejagah – can inspire a struggling team

NIGERIA

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Playing style: Possession footy

Strengths: Confident attackers

Weaknesses: Cracking organised back-lines

Star man: Sharp-shooter Emmanuel Emenike – packs a one-in-two strike rate

