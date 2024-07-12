Lionel Scaloni's side, who have conceded just once in this year's Copa America campaign, won all three of their group games before beating Ecuador and Canada in their quarter-final and semi-final clashes respectively.

Colombia, meanwhile, are hoping to go all the way for the second time after their 2001 success when they beat Mexico 1-0 in the final.

Colombia hammered Panama 5-0 in their quarter-final showdown before beating Uruguay 1-0 in the semi-finals thanks to Jefferson Lerma's goal. However, the game was overshadowed by crowd trouble after the final whistle, which included Liverpool's Darwin Nunez clashing with fans in the stands.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Argentina v Colombia on TV and online.

When is Argentina v Colombia?

Argentina v Colombia will take place in the early hours of Monday 15th July 2024.

Argentina v Colombia kick-off time

Argentina v Colombia will kick off at 1am.

What TV channel is Argentina v Colombia on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Argentina v Colombia online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Argentina v Colombia odds

Argentina (21/20) Draw (21/10) Colombia (31/10)

