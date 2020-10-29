The Belgian side are the form side of the two having won five games on the bounce in all competitions.

Spurs have been positively electric going forward but their leaky defence continues to be a hinderance on their progress.

While Tottenham go into the clash as favourites, it could prove to be a bit of an arm wrestle at the Bosuilstadion.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Antwerp v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Antwerp v Tottenham on TV?

Antwerp v Tottenham will take place on Thursday 29th October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Antwerp v Tottenham will kick off at 5:55pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this weekend including AEK Athens v Leicester City.

What TV channel is Antwerp v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 HD from 5:30pm.

How to live stream Antwerp v Tottenham online

Antwerp v Tottenham team news

Antwerp: The Belgian side have no fresh injury concerns to worry about and go into the clash in incredible form.

Expect a largely unchanged side from the one that got the better of Ludogorets last week.

Tottenham: Jose Mourinho is likely to stick to the rotation policy that served him well in the opening round of fixtures.

Japhet Tanganga remains unavailable but Gareth Bale could be in line to start for the visitors with new recruit Carlos Vinicius set to lead the line.

Our prediction: Antwerp v Tottenham

While the English side look the the favourites on paper, their trip to Belgium could prove to be a far stickier wicket than many may anticipate.

Spurs have won just one of their last eight away games in the Europa League and in Antwerp they face a side in search of a sixth consecutive win in all competitions.

Victory is by no means a given. Spurs will have to be at their best to take the win.

Our prediction: Antwerp 1-2 Tottenham

