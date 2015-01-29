Murray, playing in the 15th Grand Slam semi-final of his career, recovered from losing the first set with an imperious second set display, winning 6-0.

This is the first time Murray has reached a Grand Slam final since winning Wimbledon in 2013. He will find out his opponent on Friday, when world number one Djokovic goes head-to-head with defending Australian Open champion Wawrinka. That match begins at 8.30am UK time.

The men's singles final will be live on Sunday morning in the UK, beginning at 8.15am on BBC2. British Eurosport 1 will have live coverage from 8am.