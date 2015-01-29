Andy Murray beats Tomas Berdych to reach Australian Open final
The British number one will play either Novak Djokovic or defending champion Stan Wawrinka in the final on Sunday
Andy Murray is through to the final of the Australian Open after beating Tomas Berdych in four sets on Thursday.
The British number one overcame his Czech opponent 6-7, 6-0, 6-3, 7-5 and will now play either Novak Djokovic or Stan Wawrinka in the men's singles final on Sunday.
Murray, playing in the 15th Grand Slam semi-final of his career, recovered from losing the first set with an imperious second set display, winning 6-0.
This is the first time Murray has reached a Grand Slam final since winning Wimbledon in 2013. He will find out his opponent on Friday, when world number one Djokovic goes head-to-head with defending Australian Open champion Wawrinka. That match begins at 8.30am UK time.
The men's singles final will be live on Sunday morning in the UK, beginning at 8.15am on BBC2. British Eurosport 1 will have live coverage from 8am.