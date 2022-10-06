The Hammers face Anderlecht, who boast a strong European pedigree with over 400 matches on the continent under their belt.

West Ham jet off to Belgium for their third Europa Conference League clash of the campaign.

David Moyes will hope his side have turned a corner following a dismal start to the Premier League campaign. West Ham comfortably defeated Wolves at the weekend and have won each of their two opening European games.

The East London club were always going to be under pressure to live up to their billing following a terrific season last time out, but Moyes will hope the bad start is behind them so they can press up the league.

Anderlecht have experienced a muted start to the ECL with just one goal scored by either team in their opening two games. It went their way in a 1-0 win over Silkeborg.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Anderlecht v West Ham on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Anderlecht v West Ham?

Anderlecht v West Ham will take place on Thursday 6th October 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Anderlecht v West Ham will kick off at 5:45pm.

There is plenty of Europa Conference League on TV this week, including Omonia v Man Utd.

What TV channel is Anderlecht v West Ham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 5:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Anderlecht v West Ham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Anderlecht v West Ham team news

Anderlecht predicted XI: Van Crombrugge; Debast, Vertonghen, Hoedt; Murillo, Diawara, Arnstad, Kana, Amuzu; Refaelov, Silva.

West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Palmieri; Rice, Soucek; Benrahma, Fornals, Lanzini; Antonio.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Anderlecht v West Ham odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Anderlecht (14/5) Draw (5/2) West Ham (1/1)*

For all the latest Champions League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Anderlecht v West Ham

Anderlecht boast plenty of know-how on the continent with vast experience as a club behind them, but, like West Ham, this season is not going well for them in their home league - they sit 10th in the Belgian Pro League. Both sides will see this as a great opportunity to build confidence and rebuild momentum, but it could be a cagey encounter leaving no one thoroughly satisfied.

More like this

Our prediction: Anderlecht 1-1 West Ham (11/2 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.