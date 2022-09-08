Try telling the raucous Roma and Feyenoord fans at the inaugural final that this competition doesn't matter. Try telling the first ever ECL-winning manager, Jose Mourinho, that this competition doesn't matter.

The Europa Conference League may not boast a glowing reputation, but every single team involved would love to win it.

You can expect a slow start to proceedings as teams field younger, weaker XIs, but as the competition progresses, the quality will rise and competition will explode into being.

West Ham and Hearts are the only British sides involved in the competition this year, and fans of both sides will be keen to enjoy every moment of their European travels this autumn.

David Moyes' side have set up a pair of great clashes with Anderlecht, while Hearts fans can look forward to the tantalising prospect of a trip to – and visit from – Fiorentina.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide on how to watch Europa Conference League fixtures, including every game you can watch live in the UK and highlights involving a British team. We'll keep you updated throughout the whole season.

What channel is the Europa Conference League on in the UK?

BT Sport is back with exclusive rights to show Europa Conference League games live in the UK. Every single game will be shown across its platforms in 2022/23.

Major games – mostly featuring British teams – are likely to be shown on the main BT Sport 1, 2 or 3 channels, but matches will be spread across numerous channels, including via the red button and all games are broadcast through the BT Sport online player.

Check out the BT Sport website for the latest deals and explore how to sign up for its channels.

Alternatively, pick up a BT Sport monthly pass for just £25 to soak up a month's worth of games without requiring a lengthy contract.

Europa Conference League on TV 2022/23

All UK time. Only matches featuring British teams.

Group stage – week 1

Thursday 8th September

Hearts v Istanbul Basaksehir (5:45pm) BT Sport 3

West Ham v FCSB (8pm) BT Sport 2

Group stage – week 2

Thursday 15th September

RFS v Hearts (8pm) BT Sport

Silkeborg v West Ham (8pm) BT Sport

Group stage – week 3

Thursday 6th October

Anderlecht v West Ham (5:45pm) BT Sport

Hearts v Fiorentina (8pm) BT Sport

Group stage – week 4

Thursday 13th October

Fiorentina v Hearts (5:45pm) BT Sport

West Ham v Anderlecht (8pm) BT Sport

Group stage – week 5

Thursday 27th October

Hearts v RFS (8pm) BT Sport

West Ham v Silkeborg (8pm) BT Sport

Group stage – week 6

Thursday 3rd November

Istanbul Basaksehir v Hearts (3:30pm) BT Sport

FCSB v West Ham (8pm) BT Sport

How to watch Europa Conference League highlights 2022/23

BT Sport will air Europa Conference League highlights sporadically after each week of games.

You can also check out the latest Europa Conference League highlights for free via the BT Sport YouTube channel once the games are over.

Europa Conference League dates 2022/23

Matchday 1: 8th September 2022

Matchday 2: 15th September 2022

Matchday 3: 6th October 2022

Matchday 4: 13th October 2022

Matchday 5: 27th October 2022

Matchday 6: 3rd November 2022

Knockout round play-offs: 16th-23rd February 2023

Round of 16 – 1st leg: 9th March 2023

Round of 16 – 2nd leg: 16th March 2023

Quarter-finals – 1st leg: 13th April 2023

Quarter-finals – 2nd leg: 20th April 2023

Semi-finals – 1st leg: 11th May 2023

Semi-finals – 2nd leg: 18th May 2023

Final: 7th June 2023

