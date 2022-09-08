Europa Conference League fixtures on TV 2022/23: Live coverage and highlights
All the details on how to watch Europa Conference League fixtures live on TV and highlights throughout the 2022/23 season.
The Europa Conference League may not boast a glowing reputation, but every single team involved would love to win it.
Try telling the raucous Roma and Feyenoord fans at the inaugural final that this competition doesn't matter. Try telling the first ever ECL-winning manager, Jose Mourinho, that this competition doesn't matter.
You can expect a slow start to proceedings as teams field younger, weaker XIs, but as the competition progresses, the quality will rise and competition will explode into being.
West Ham and Hearts are the only British sides involved in the competition this year, and fans of both sides will be keen to enjoy every moment of their European travels this autumn.
David Moyes' side have set up a pair of great clashes with Anderlecht, while Hearts fans can look forward to the tantalising prospect of a trip to – and visit from – Fiorentina.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide on how to watch Europa Conference League fixtures, including every game you can watch live in the UK and highlights involving a British team. We'll keep you updated throughout the whole season.
What channel is the Europa Conference League on in the UK?
BT Sport is back with exclusive rights to show Europa Conference League games live in the UK. Every single game will be shown across its platforms in 2022/23.
Major games – mostly featuring British teams – are likely to be shown on the main BT Sport 1, 2 or 3 channels, but matches will be spread across numerous channels, including via the red button and all games are broadcast through the BT Sport online player.
Check out the BT Sport website for the latest deals and explore how to sign up for its channels.
Alternatively, pick up a BT Sport monthly pass for just £25 to soak up a month's worth of games without requiring a lengthy contract.
Europa Conference League on TV 2022/23
All UK time. Only matches featuring British teams.
Group stage – week 1
Thursday 8th September
Hearts v Istanbul Basaksehir (5:45pm) BT Sport 3
West Ham v FCSB (8pm) BT Sport 2
Group stage – week 2
Thursday 15th September
RFS v Hearts (8pm) BT Sport
Silkeborg v West Ham (8pm) BT Sport
Group stage – week 3
Thursday 6th October
Anderlecht v West Ham (5:45pm) BT Sport
Hearts v Fiorentina (8pm) BT Sport
Group stage – week 4
Thursday 13th October
Fiorentina v Hearts (5:45pm) BT Sport
West Ham v Anderlecht (8pm) BT Sport
Group stage – week 5
Thursday 27th October
Hearts v RFS (8pm) BT Sport
West Ham v Silkeborg (8pm) BT Sport
Group stage – week 6
Thursday 3rd November
Istanbul Basaksehir v Hearts (3:30pm) BT Sport
FCSB v West Ham (8pm) BT Sport
How to watch Europa Conference League highlights 2022/23
BT Sport will air Europa Conference League highlights sporadically after each week of games.
You can also check out the latest Europa Conference League highlights for free via the BT Sport YouTube channel once the games are over.
Europa Conference League dates 2022/23
- Matchday 1: 8th September 2022
- Matchday 2: 15th September 2022
- Matchday 3: 6th October 2022
- Matchday 4: 13th October 2022
- Matchday 5: 27th October 2022
- Matchday 6: 3rd November 2022
- Knockout round play-offs: 16th-23rd February 2023
- Round of 16 – 1st leg: 9th March 2023
- Round of 16 – 2nd leg: 16th March 2023
- Quarter-finals – 1st leg: 13th April 2023
- Quarter-finals – 2nd leg: 20th April 2023
- Semi-finals – 1st leg: 11th May 2023
- Semi-finals – 2nd leg: 18th May 2023
- Final: 7th June 2023
