Odegaard praised Arteta's often unusual methods to prepare his team and feels as though he is learning new skills every day under the guidance of the Spanish boss.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has described his shock at some of Mikel Arteta's training methods that have been revealed during new Amazon Prime Video series, All or Nothing: Arsenal .

One scene in the documentary sees Arteta fire up high-powered speakers to blast out the fans' rendition of Liverpool anthem You'll Never Walk Alone in a bid to replicate the atmosphere at Anfield ahead of The Gunners' trip to Merseyside.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Odegaard explained his surprise at Arteta's unusual method, but was full of praise for the detailed level of preparation he goes to ahead of every match.

He said: "I think we were all a little bit shocked in the beginning when he put the music on. It just shows the way he is!

"He wants to do everything to prepare the team in the best possible way. He's very creative. It was a nice and fun way to do it, to prepare us for the atmosphere. Anfield can be probably the most loud stadium in this country to play away, so it was a nice way to prepare the team.

"I think you will see a lot of things he does to prepare the team. He will always do what it takes to prepare the team as good as possible. It's always interesting to be in a meeting with him – you can always learn things and pick up new things.

Shop Arsenal merchandise:

Showing item 1 of 6 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Page 5

Page 6

"There are so many details in the game that he will teach you that you maybe didn't think of," Odegaard continued. "He's really interesting and it's nice to learn so much about football. I enjoy that.

"Every day I'm learning something new. There are so many details, like how you control the ball and body position and individual and also for the team. I think it all helps us improve. And he's not just telling us what to do, but I think he's always teaching us why and that helps the team to understand more to be able to do it in a better way."

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more:

All or Nothing: Arsenal's first three episodes are streaming now on Amazon Prime Video, with the next three episodes arriving on Thursday 11th August – sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime Video.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.