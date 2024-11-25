In a new interview with The Times, the presenter explained: "I've had plenty of racism, abuse and even death threats.

"When I was reported incorrectly to be replacing national treasure Sue Barker as the host of A Question of Sport, people were saying, 'She's only on TV because she's Black, female and younger. She's just ticking boxes.'

"I was scared to go out of the house because these trolls were saying they were going to throw acid in my face, but luckily there are other people who keep me smiling.

"They'll come up to me in my local shop and say, 'Keep going,' and that's what I do."

Alex Scott. Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Image

Alongside Football Focus, Scott offers her punditry across numerous channels, including BBC live matches and Sky Sports Super Sunday.

It was announced earlier this week that Gary Lineker would be leaving his role as host of Match of the Day, with Scott tipped as one of his potential replacements.

Speaking of his decision to depart on The Rest Is Football podcast, Lineker said: "I think the thing to say is it's basically news of an extra year contract. I always thought my next thing would be the end, I've been thinking about it for a long time.

"I've done Match of the Day for 25 years, and it's been an absolute joy and a privilege to present such an iconic show for the BBC, but all things have to come to an end.

Gary Lineker presenting for BBC Sport. Alex Pantling/Getty Images

"I'll miss you (Shearer and Richards) but I'll still see you on the podcast regularly, that's for sure.

"But yeah, it felt like the right time. It came at a point, really, where the BBC and Match of the Day got the rights for another three years. The cycle starts from next season, so it felt like if I just do one more year [then that] would have been a bit weird.

"So I think to get a different presenter in place would be probably wise, not just for me, but certainly for the BBC as well.

"But I really wanted to finish on a major tournament. I'm doing the FA cup as well, so you've not quite got rid of me just yet."

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.