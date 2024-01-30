All eyes will now be on Thursday's clash against Al-Nassr, which should see Messi face off against Ronaldo once again in a 'Last Dance' - however, the Portugal international is an injury doubt in a major blow to the event.

Fans across the world will be hoping Ronaldo is fit to face his nemesis Messi, even if the pair aren't at the peak of their powers anymore.

Ronaldo is still firing in goals at the age of 38, with the forward netting 20 in his last 18 Saudi Pro League appearances.

More like this

Messi, meanwhile, helped Argentina win the World Cup in 2022, as well as guiding Inter Miami to their first piece of silverware last season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Al-Nassr v Inter Miami on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Al-Nassr v Inter Miami?

Al-Nassr v Inter Miami will take place on Thursday 1st February 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Al-Nassr v Inter Miami kick-off time

Al-Nassr v Inter Miami will kick off at 6pm.

What TV channel is Al-Nassr v Inter Miami on?

You can watch the game live via the MLS Pass on Apple TV, while it'll also be shown on DAZN.

How to live stream Al-Nassr v Inter Miami online

Apple TV, via the MLS Pass, and DAZN have the rights for Thursday's friendly.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Al-Nassr v Inter Miami odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Al-Nassr (5/4) Draw (10/3) Inter Miami (7/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.