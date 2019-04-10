Juventus captain Giorgio Chellini made his professional debut for Livorno on Ajax captain Matthijs De Ligt’s second birthday.

But for all Ajax’s relative inexperience, they have proven themselves as a force to be reckoned with in Europe this season.

Ajax emerged from Group E – which included Bayern Munich and Benfica – without tasting defeat and left Real Madrid shell-shocked after a 4-1 thrashing in front of the horrified Bernabeu faithful.

Juventus represents Ajax’s biggest hurdle so far, and marks a real coming of age for Erik ten Hag’s squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo produced a Champions League display only Cristiano Ronaldo could produce to drag Juventus past Atletico Madrid in the last round, and he will be gunning for another scalp in the quarter-finals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Ajax v Juventus game on TV and online.

What time is the Ajax v Juventus game?

Ajax v Juventus will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 10th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Ajax v Juventus

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Juventus are irresistible on their day and Atletico were unable to lay a glove on them in Turin.

Much of this first-leg result hinges on Ajax’s mentality. The Dutch side are fearless, but there is still plenty to fear.

Their exuberance could rattle Juventus enough to crack them, or they could leave themselves exposed for Ronaldo and the gang to do what they do best.

Prediction: Ajax 1-2 Juventus

