Roberto De Zerbi's side failed to beat AEK Athens and Marseille in their opening two games, although another victory against Ajax would set them up nicely for the reverse fixtures with the two teams ahead of them in the table.

Ajax prop up Group B after failing to secure three points in any of their opening three Europa League games, but a couple of league wins in the last week has at least arrested their early-season collapse.

Former Brighton loanee Chuba Akpom stepped off the bench to bag a brace in Sunday's 4-1 league romp against Heerenveen, and he will be hoping to start against his old club.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ajax v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Ajax v Brighton?

Ajax v Brighton will take place on Thursday 9th November 2023.

Ajax v Brighton kick-off time

Ajax v Brighton will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Ajax v Brighton on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 5pm.

How to live stream Ajax v Brighton online

Listen to Ajax v Brighton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Sussex, which is available on various frequencies including 95.0 FM, 95.1 FM and 95.3 FM.

Ajax v Brighton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Ajax (16/5) Draw (13/4) Brighton (8/11)*

