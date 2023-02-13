Antonio Conte takes charge of a team at the San Siro for the first time since leaving Inter in 2021, but the pressure is building on the Spurs boss following Saturday's 4-1 humbling at Leicester.

Tottenham will bid to bounce back from their thrashing at the weekend when they travel to AC Milan for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Tottenham will be without midfield trio Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Yves Bissouma as well as first-choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris for the tricky tie against last season's Serie A winners.

Milan are also enduring a difficult campaign as they sit fifth in the Italian top-flight, although the Rossoneri arrested their poor form by beating Torino last Friday.

Fikayo Tomori and Ismael Bennacer could be back in the Milan XI after returning to training but first-choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan remains a long-term absentee.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch AC Milan v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is AC Milan v Tottenham?

AC Milan v Tottenham will take place on Tuesday 14th February 2023.

AC Milan v Tottenham kick-off time

AC Milan v Tottenham will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is AC Milan v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream AC Milan v Tottenham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

AC Milan v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: AC Milan (6/4) Draw (23/10) Tottenham (15/8)*

AC Milan v Tottenham prediction

