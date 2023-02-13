Rodrigo Bentancur sustained a knee injury in Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Leicester and Yves Bissouma is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after an ankle operation, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is suspended, which means Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr are set to line up in the engine room.

Tottenham travel to AC Milan with a depleted midfield for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Spurs are also without goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris for the trip to the San Siro but Antonio Conte, who has been recovering from gallbladder surgery, will expect his team to bounce back from their big defeat at the King Power Stadium.

Milan are also missing their first-choice stopper as Mike Maignan remains a long-term absentee, although last season's Serie A winners hope to have defender Fikayo Tomori and midfielder Ismael Bennacer available.

The Rossoneri warmed up for Tottenham's visit by beating Torino 1-0 at the San Siro on Friday to arrest their poor run of form since returning to competitive action.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for AC Milan v Tottenham.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is AC Milan v Tottenham?

AC Milan v Tottenham will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday 14th February 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

AC Milan v Tottenham team news

AC Milan predicted line-up: Tătăruşanu; Kalulu, Tomori, Thiaw; Saelemaekers, Bennacer, Tonali, Hernandez; Krunić; Giroud, Leao

Tottenham predicted line-up: Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Royal, Skipp, Sarr, Perišić; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

AC Milan v Tottenham prediction

AC Milan have been in poor form since the World Cup while Tottenham are wildly unpredictable at this moment in time.

Spurs' midfield crisis could be key to settling the match as likely pairing Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr lack experience at the highest level.

A one-goal margin defeat would hardly be the end of the world for Tottenham so Milan are set to edge the first leg in what is likely to be a scrappy affair.

Our prediction: AC Milan 2-1 Tottenham (9/1 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

AC Milan v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

AC Milan (6/4) Draw (23/10) Tottenham (15/8)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.