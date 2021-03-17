What channel is AC Milan v Man Utd Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United will hope to overturn a slight disadvantage from the first leg of their Europa League last-16 encounter with AC Milan when the two sides clash at the San Siro on Thursday.

Advertisement

Milan grabbed a crucial late away goal in the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford last week to set up one of the most eagerly anticipated Europa League fixtures in recent years.

Now United have a big job on their hands if they are to bypass the Italians and advance to the quarter-finals of this competition for a second successive season.

The Red Devils beat West Ham 1-0 last time out to extend their recent unbeaten streak to 13 games.

Milan, meanwhile, lost 1-0 to Napoli at the weekend while being without Zlatan Ibrahimovic due to injury.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch AC Milan v Man Utd on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is AC Milan v Man Utd on TV?

AC Milan v Man Utd will take place on Thursday 18th March 2021.

Check out our Europa League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

AC Milan v Man Utd will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place midweek including Rangers v Slavia Prague, which also kicks off at 8pm on Thursday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is AC Milan v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream AC Milan v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

AC Milan v Man Utd team news

AC Milan: Ibrahimovic is expected to be fit for this encounter, but a thigh issue may keep him on the bench.

Theo Hernandez and Hakan Calhanoglu both return to boost boss Stefano Pioli’s options.

Man Utd: Donny van de Beek, Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba are all likely to miss this clash, but there is hope Anthony Martial will be fit to feature.

Dean Henderson could remain in goal, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been without Phil Jones and Juan Mata for some time.

AC Milan v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: AC Milan (12/5) Draw (12/5) Man Utd (23/20)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: AC Milan v Man Utd

United are in top form right now, but were wasteful with their chances against Milan last week and must be more clinical here to bypass the Italians.

Luckily for Solskjaer, he has plenty of attacking options even if Cavani and Martial aren’t available. Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood will likely lead the line, with Daniel James once again set for a role. Bruno Fernandes will, as usual, be vital to their forward threat.

Milan aren’t the all-out attacking team a side with Ibrahmovic would expect to be. This will be a cagey encounter and the hosts should score – but United are in a good position to advance.

Our prediction: AC Milan 1-2 Man Utd (8/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Europa League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.