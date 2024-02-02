Brendan Rodgers's side also need to secure the three points to maintain their slender advantage over bitter foes Rangers, who have a game in hand, in the title race.

While Celtic have won their last eight games in all competitions, Aberdeen are winless in three and are hunting for a new manager after sacking Barry Robson on Wednesday.

The Dons are a lowly eighth in the Scottish Premiership table, after a 1-1 draw with Dundee prompted the decision to axe Robson, and it is a case of salvaging what they can from a disappointing domestic campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aberdeen v Celtic on TV and online.

When is Aberdeen v Celtic?

Aberdeen v Celtic will take place on Saturday 3rd February 2024.

Aberdeen v Celtic kick-off time

Aberdeen v Celtic will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Aberdeen v Celtic on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 12pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Aberdeen v Celtic online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Can I listen to Aberdeen v Celtic on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

Aberdeen v Celtic odds

bet365 odds: Aberdeen (13/2) Draw (4/1) Celtic (2/5)*

