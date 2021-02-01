What channel is Man Utd v Southampton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United’s momentum appears to have slowed in recent Premier League fixtures, with just one win in four top flight outings deflating their title aspirations.

Advertisement

The Red Devils now sit three points behind rivals Manchester City having played a game more, and City look in no mood to simmer down.

United host Southampton at Old Trafford this week in game between two sides whose recent form has quelled late-2020 optimism.

Southampton had been flirting with the European places but a crippling injury list has led to a patchy run of form.

The Saints have lost three in a row and are in danger of sliding as low as 12th by the end of the week. Both sides will see this as an opportunity to regain control of their seasons.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Southampton on TV and online.

Follow us on our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Man Utd v Southampton on TV?

Man Utd v Southampton will take place on Tuesday 2nd February 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Southampton will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v Chelsea.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Southampton on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 8pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Man Utd v Southampton online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man Utd v Southampton team news

Man Utd: Phil Jones remains an absent figure from the Man Utd squad due to a long-term injury, but otherwise, Solskjaer has a full squad to choose from.

Scott McTominay left the game at the weekend with stomach cramps but is expected to be fine to face Southampton, if required.

Southampton: In terms of injury lists, few Premier League teams can hold a candle to Southampton’s issues right now.

Five stars are definitely ruled out, and a further four are listed as doubts. Among them, Kyle Walker-Peters is out, though Jannik Vestergaard is closing in on a return, even if the United game is too soon.

Man Utd v Southampton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (1/2) Draw (10/3) Southampton (11/2)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Man Utd v Southampton

Win, win, win, win, approach ‘the next level’, lose, draw, repeat: this is the United way.

It’s hard to criticise Manchester United too much, after all, they do remain in title contention and have only won one less game than City after the halfway stage of the season. However, they’re still a frustrating outfit who can’t seem to press home advantages when they arise.

Southampton look ripe for the picking in their depleted state and, while Danny Ings is always a threat, United should have enough to test and breach their makeshift defence.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-1 Southampton (8/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.