What channel is West Brom v Fulham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The Premier League’s relegation scrap takes a new turn on Saturday when West Brom and Fulham meet at The Hawthorns in a must-win game for both teams.

The pair are both languishing in the relegation zone while the gap on 17th place and survival slowly widnes.

We are now past the halfway point of the season and soon Premier League fixtures will be running out for West Brom and Fulham to pick up points.

Fulham head into this tie having just played another relegation-threatened side Brighton in midweek, while West Brom were pulverised by Manchester City in their most recent outing.

It was the Cottagers who claimed victory when these two sides met at the start of November and boss Scott Parker would gladly take another three points here, but may have to settle for a draw.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Fulham on TV and online.

When is West Brom v Fulham on TV?

West Brom v Fulham will take place on Saturday 30th January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

West Brom v Fulham will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Manchester United, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is West Brom v Fulham on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 2:45pm.

How to live stream West Brom v Fulham online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer and the BBC website on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

West Brom v Fulham team news

West Brom: Manager Sam Allardyce could have both Conor Townsend and Grady Diangana back fit soon, although Saturday may come too early for the pair.

Hal Robson-Kanu and Matt Phillips may come into the starting XI here.

Fulham: Antonee Robinson returns from suspension while there is hope Terence Kongolo will pass a fitness test to feature here. Tom Cairney, however, is ruled out.

West Brom v Fulham odds

Our prediction: West Brom v Fulham

It was Fulham who took all three points when these sides met in November and West Brom, even with a new manager in charge, don’t look likely to threaten much here either.

The Baggies have endured a miserable run of form since the new boss came in and were thumped 5-0 by Manchester City last time out.

West Brom did prove in the 3-2 win over Wolves that they can raise their game – but Fulham will be ready for this encounter. A draw away from home would be enough to please Parker.

Our prediction: West Brom 0-0 Fulham (8/1 at bet365)

