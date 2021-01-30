What channel is Southampton v Aston Villa Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Aston Villa and Southampton took part in a memorable seven-goal thriller in their first clash of the 2020/21 season at Villa Park in November – and another exciting game is expected on Saturday.

Visitors Villa only recently ended streak of three Premier League fixtures without victory thanks to their home win over lowly Newcastle last weekend. They played Burnley in midweek ahead of this tie.

Manager Dean Smith has successfully steered the side well away from the relegation places and a win on Saturday would put them within touching distance of the top six.

Saints, meanwhile, have hit a blip in recent weeks and have managed just one league win since mid-December.

Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is keen to rekindle their top-flight form yet the 3-1 loss to Arsenal in midweek will have frustrated the Austrian.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Aston Villa on TV?

Southampton v Aston Villa will take place on Saturday 30th January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Aston Villa will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including West Ham v Liverpool, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Southampton v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:45pm.

How to live stream Southampton v Aston Villa online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Southampton v Aston Villa team news

Southampton: The boss has plenty of injuries to deal with in his squad but should welcome back Oriol Romeu on Saturday. Ryan Bertrand also returns following a suspension but Kyle Walker-Peters is likely to miss the tie after picking up an injury in midweek.

Mohamed Salisu, Nathan Tella, William Smallbone and Michael Obafemi are all ruled out, while this game comes a week too early for the injured Jannik Vestergaard and Moussa Djenepo.

Aston Villa: Wesley Moraes and Kortney Hause are yet to fully recover from injuries but apart from that manager Smith has a fully-fit squad available for selection.

Southampton v Aston Villa odds

Our prediction: Southampton v Aston Villa

Southampton’s recent form is concerning and the large number of injuries to the first-team squad in recent weeks hasn’t helped their cause.

Indeed, Villa will head to the south coast confident of at least grabbing a point on Saturday.

This game really could go either way and fans should expect goals. There may not be as many as that scored at Villa Park when these sides last met, but both keepers will certainly be busy.

Our prediction: Southampton 2-2 Aston Villa (12/1 at bet365)

